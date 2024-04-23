Grace Tsitsi Jadagu Declared A National Heroine

The National Heroine Cde Tsitsi Jadagu was a selfless cadre whose call to public service ran in her DNA. In all her service, whatever she touched turned to gold. Not even one Politburo member sitting during today’s Extra-Ordinary Session of the Politburo objected to her being accorded this National Heroes Status. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has conferred the National Hero Status to Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu.

Jadagu’s son, Ngoni, speaking on behalf of friends and relatives, thanked President Mnangagwa for the honour accorded her mother. He said:

I would like to express my appreciation to His Excellency, Cde E.D Mnangagwa for bestowing this highest accolade any Zimbabwean can receive from their state. We feel highly appreciated that the nation can acknowledge all the input and service that our dear mother has been able to provide to the country. On behalf of all our friends and relatives, we just want to express our extreme gratitude to our Government and our President and all other deliberations that were done at different organs of the Party to bestow this highest accolade.

Jadagu is expected to be buried on Monday 29 April 2024, at the National Heroes Acre in a triple heroes burial. The two other heroes who will be buried on the same day are Nash Dzimiri and Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha.

