"Mubobobo" Village Head Caught Naked Cattle Pen

The village head was said to have been chanting some incarnations in his brother’s cattle pen without pants when he was caught.

Chief Shumba, born Ernest Chekai, confirmed presiding over the case, saying the perpetrator admitted to having been abusing donkeys and other animals to quench his sexual urges. He said:

I can confirm that I presided over an issue where a village head was caught pants down in his young brother’s cattle pen. I even feel ashamed to preside over such matters that tarnish the image of our society.

He said he ordered the village head to pay a beast to his young brother and instructed them to consult traditional healers or prophets to exorcise him.

Martin was lucky to have paid such a small fine considering the gravity of the matter, said Chief Shumba. He added:

He is lucky I ordered him to pay a beast since they are brothers but his crime warrants him to pay even five. I have since instructed them to consult traditional or faith healers to exorcise him and I am sure they are doing it this week.

Jacob confirmed the incident to TellZim News, saying he had performed a rite at the pen on instruction from a local apostolic sect prophet which may have made it possible for him to catch his brother. Said Jacob:

We always suspected that something was going on with my brother and several women complained of having been abused during sleep. However, we also noticed that he was targeting animals especially donkeys and mine were always miscarrying and I was told that it was because someone was sexually abusing them using juju. So on the day, he came to my homestead to tell us that there was a village meeting the following day. He was served tea around 1900hrs and when he left he used the path that passes near my cattle pen which made me suspicious and I followed after some minutes. I saw him chanting some incarnations and decided to watch from a distance. I then saw him getting inside and I could not wait longer, confronted him but I was shocked to see that he did not have pants on.

He said he then dragged Martin to his other brother’s home and called other family members to deliberate over the issue.

The matter was later brought before Chief Shumba who ordered the village head to pay two beasts to his court for tarnishing the area’s image, one to his brother and one to the family.

