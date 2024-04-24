Where should you be on Workers’ Day?

A unique event that attracts “doers.” These events have been happening multiple times a year for the past 7 years. You shouldn’t have missed any of the 25 editions. If you did, well don’t miss the one coming up on the 1st of May.

What happens at these events?

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Live Music, Constructive Dialogue and Great Food. Over the years Zimbabwe’s top business leaders, entrepreneurs and social champions have been panellists at these events, sharing their stories and real-world advice. The point of the events is networking in a relaxed and safe environment while being part of the dialogue of people who have done real tangible things (the picture above shows all the 25 panellists who have been at The Mesh so far). Of course, good food and live music just make the events even more special.

What should you expect on May 1?

Good food of course and music from Gary Tight. As good as that sounds, the most interesting will be the dialogue. Panellists will be Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO – Marlene Gadzirayi, events specialist – Marshall Shonhai, real estate leader – Mike Tashaya, Head of Barcelona Office for the Institute of Integrated Transitions and entrepreneur, social entrepreneur and education specialist – Suraiya Essof.

Where and what time?

Manyika Restaurant, 1 Portal Village, Highlands. The event is from 3 PM up to 9 PM.

Sign me up, you say?

$10 advance tickets and $15 on the day. Easily buy your advance ticket securely on Techzim. Tap this link: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=mesh

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment