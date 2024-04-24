Zimbabwean Man Who Raped 3 Children In South Africa Gets 3 Life Terms

However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi on Tuesday said that Chimeze lured the children to his place and offered them soft drinks and food. Said Malabi-Dzhangi:

The evidence revealed that the accused had been luring the victims to his place in 2022, offering them soft drinks and food. He then proceeded to rape the victims in his house in the presence of the other victims. HOT DEALS:

The rapes came to light when a social worker who interviewed the victims alerted the police. Said Malabi-Dzhangi:

The accused had taken the three victims to a social worker alleging that he was taking care of them and that they needed food. Medical evidence confirmed that the victims were indeed sexually abused.

Some South Africans often blame foreigners for the high crime rate in that country and this often results in xenophobic attacks.

However, reports suggest that statistically, there is no relationship between international migration in South Africa and crime.

Evidence shows that most foreign-born nationals do not commit crimes, nor are they responsible for most crimes in South Africa.

More: Pindula News

