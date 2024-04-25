Harare Boy (3) Seriously Injured In Pitbull Attack

Speaking to H-Metro, Takunda’s father, Kelvin Nyandoro, claimed Phillip did not show any remorse. He said:

My child sustained serious head injuries, was traumatised and is even showing signs of being disturbed by the incident. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Had he not kept his head down during the attack, the vicious dog could have cut off his throat. What is disturbing me is the attitude shown by Phillip. Besides failing to lead his dogs, he disappeared from his house and never showed any remorse. His parents are also not forthcoming, as well as the investigating police officer. Ndiri mushandi anotambura asina mari apa mwana wangu arikuda mari yakawanda yekuti arapwe, vakamurumisa nembwa dzavo havasikubatika.

The case was reported at Machipisa Police Station.

According to a recent report by TellZim News, Masvingo City Council is considering an order to prohibit the breeding of Pitbull dogs within the city due to associated dangers.

This came after an unclaimed rabid Pitbull attacked five people on different occasions in the Rujeko area before it was put down by residents.

Some Pitbulls show aggressive behaviour, especially if not properly socialised or trained. This aggression can be directed towards other animals or even humans, making them dangerous pets.

More: Pindula News

