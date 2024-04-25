Join The Ultimate Workers' Day Experience At The Mesh!
On May 1st, celebrate Workers’ Day in style at The Mesh, a unique event that brings together “doers” and changemakers! For 7 years, The Mesh has been the go-to destination for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and social champions to connect, share ideas, and inspire each other.
What to Expect:
- Live Music: Enjoy performances by Gary Tight and other talented artists
- Constructive Dialogue: Engage with a panel of experts, including Marlene Gadzirayi (Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO), Marshall Shonhai (events specialist), Mike Tashaya (real estate leader), and Suraiya Essof (entrepreneur and education specialist)
- Great Food: Savor delicious cuisine at Manyika Restaurant, 1 Portal Village, Highlands
- Networking: Connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and safe environment
Event Details:
- Date: May 1st (Workers’ Day)
- Time: 3PM – 9PM
- Tickets: $10 advance (securely buy on Techzim via WhatsApp) or $15 on the day
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the dialogue and connect with Zimbabwe’s top business leaders and entrepreneurs! Tap the link to buy your advance ticket now: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=mesh
See you at The Mesh!
More: Pindula News