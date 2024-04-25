Join The Ultimate Workers' Day Experience At The Mesh!

Date: May 1st (Workers’ Day)

Time: 3PM – 9PM

Tickets: $10 advance (securely buy on Techzim via WhatsApp) or $15 on the day

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the dialogue and connect with Zimbabwe’s top business leaders and entrepreneurs! Tap the link to buy your advance ticket now: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=mesh

See you at The Mesh!

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment