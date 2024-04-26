15 People Killed In Head-on Collision On Harare-Masvingo Road
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the lives of fifteen (15) people along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Friday afternoon.
In a statement posted on its official X (Twitter) page, the ZRP a kombi (sprinter) travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head-on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare resulting in the carnage. Reads the post:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at around 1600 hours at the 53-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in which 15 people were killed after a Sprinter kombi travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head-on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare. Police are currently at the scene.Feedback
The police have indicated that additional information related to the heartbreaking accident will be made available in due course.
This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder to all road users about the importance of adhering to road rules and avoiding reckless behaviour, which can lead to avoidable loss of lives.
