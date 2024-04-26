15 People Killed In Head-on Collision On Harare-Masvingo Road

5 minutes ago Fri, 26 Apr 2024 21:03:16 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the lives of fifteen (15) people along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Friday afternoon.

In a statement posted on its official X (Twitter) page, the ZRP a kombi (sprinter) travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head-on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare resulting in the carnage. Reads the post: