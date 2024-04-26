itel Launches S24 Smartphone In Zimbabwe: A Comparison With A70 And S23

He said itel’s focus on the S24 was primarily on the camera, which boasts an impressive 108-megapixel ultra-clear sensor with a 3X in-sensor zoom. Mugwagwa added that the device is equipped with a powerful Helio G91 Ultra processor, enabling users to perform various tasks seamlessly. The front-facing camera is designed as a dot-notch or punch-hole style, and the phone features a 90Hz refresh rate, allowing for smoother multitasking on social media platforms like WhatsApp. The device offers a maximum storage capacity of 256GB, and the RAM can be expanded from 8GB to 16GB.

itel has maintained a “reliable” 5000mAh battery for the S24, stating that “users would need to prove they can fully deplete its power.” Depending on usage, the battery can support up to 7 hours of video playback, 5 hours of gaming, and last for 3 years of typical use or 49 days on standby. The premium S24 model is black and features a gold ring around the camera, adding a touch of elegance.

Given the excitement surrounding the new itel S24, people are curious to compare it with other popular itel models like the itel A70 and itel S23. Pindula News compares the three devices below.

1. Network:

– All three devices support GSM, HSPA, and LTE networks.

2. Body:

– itel A70: 8.6 mm thickness

– itel S23: 164 x 76 x 8 mm, 195 g

– itel S24: 8.3 mm thickness, 192 g

The itel S23 is the largest and heaviest among the three devices.

3. Display:

– All three devices have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

– itel S23 and itel S24 have a higher screen-to-body ratio compared to the itel A70.

– itel S23 has a 90Hz refresh rate, while itel A70 and itel S24 have a standard refresh rate.

4. Platform:

– itel A70: Android 13 (Go edition)

– itel S23: Android 12

– itel S24: Android 13

The itel S24 has the most recent version of Android among the three devices.

5. Chipset and CPU:

– itel A70: Unisoc T603, Octa-core CPU

– itel S23: Unisoc T606 (12 nm), Octa-core CPU

– itel S24: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra, Octa-core CPU

The itel S24 has the most powerful chipset and CPU among the three devices.

6. Memory:

– itel A70: Multiple memory configurations available, including 256GB of internal storage and up to 4GB of RAM.

– itel S23: Multiple memory configurations available, including up to 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

– itel S24: Multiple memory configurations available, including up to 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

The itel S23 and itel S24 have higher RAM options than the itel A70.

7. Camera:

– itel A70: 13 MP main camera, 0.08 MP auxiliary lens

– itel S23: 50 MP main camera, 0.08 MP auxiliary lens

– itel S24: 108 MP main camera, 0.08 MP auxiliary lens

The itel S24 has the highest resolution main camera among the three devices.

8. Battery:

– All three devices have a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

– itel S24 supports faster charging with 18W wired charging and bypass charging.

9. Other Features:

– All three devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack and support USB Type-C connectivity.

– itel S24 supports OTG (On-The-Go) functionality.

– Fingerprint sensors are present on all devices, with placement on the side.

10. Colors:

– itel A70: Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green, Azure Blue

– itel S23: Starry Black, Mystery White

– itel S24: Dawn White, Coastline Blue, Starry Black

These are some of the key similarities and differences between the itel A70, itel S23, and itel S24 based on the provided information.

Disclosure: Pindula is an official Itel, Tecno, Redmi and Infinix retailer in Zimbabwe.

