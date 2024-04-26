Mushayavanhu Defends Police Approach To Illegal Money Changers

7 minutes ago Fri, 26 Apr 2024 14:08:21 GMT

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, John Mushayavanhu, has defended the police’s “heavy-handedness” in dealing with illegal money changers accused of undemining the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

Scores of illegal foreign currency traders have been arrested across the country and charged with contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] as read with section 4(1)(a)(1) of the Exchange Control Regulations SI 109 of 1996 “Dealing in foreign currency”.

Responding to questions during a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in Mutare on Thursday 25 April, Mushayavanhu said that the law enforcement agents are there to promote the rule of law and order. He said:

