"PSL Is Not Division One", Mangombe Tells Chegutu Pirates Fans

The home team’s players and fans were protesting the Donald Dzvinya fortuitous goal arguing the ball did not cross the line.

However, videos suggested that their Chegutu Pirates defender was behind the goal line when he headed the ball in a desperate attempt to clear their lines.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Mangombe insisted that the referees were right in awarding the goal. He said:

Overall, I am happy with the performance of the boys. They played at their level best, and they created a lot of chances. Well, the referees are human beings, but I thought they missed one penalty. That shot from Valentine (Kadonzvo), maybe from where I was sitting I didn’t see it clearly, but I thought it was a goal, but the referees have the final decision. I think it was a goal and I don’t know why they are saying it’s not a goal. I think hooliganism is not good for our football. If you are supporting your team, you have to support decisions by the referees, not to come and cause havoc by throwing stones on the pitch. The supporters need to understand that their team is coming from Division One and some of the decisions may seem harsh. If it is not in your favour, you may think it’s not a goal, but if you look at the incident you will see that it is a clear goal.

Disputes such as happened at Baobab Stadium yesterday can be completely eradicated if the local premiership embraces goal-line technology.

There is less room for argument, as the system provides a clear verdict on whether the ball crossed the line.

Goal-line technology eliminates human error and provides objective evidence to determine whether a goal has been scored.

