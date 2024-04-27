Dorcas Moyo Launches 10th Album, "Mvere Dzabvepi"

Issues that vary from infidelity, ritual killings, immorality and drug abuse are a concoction that prompts me into action. My desire to influence positive change among humanity and to multiply the population of heaven catapults me to go on preaching the gospel through music. HOT DEALS:

She urged fellow artistes not to take fans or their followers for granted and to have respect for the art of other artistes.

Moyo revealed that her ascendency to stardom was not plain sailing as at one point, she was expelled from a worship team because she was deemed not good enough.

She said her success in the music industry was indeed a testimony to challenging stereotypes and barriers imposed against individuals. Said Moyo:

At one time I was ejected from the praise and worship team having been deemed a misfit. It ate me up as I was literally jettisoned from my passion. I find it difficult to forget the incident and it remains one of my top testimonies.

She said the theme of the album “Mvere Dzabvepi” is centred on righteousness and spiritual introspection.

Dorcas has nine albums namely Ndinokutungamirira, Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Zvininipise, Ndibatsirei Mwari, Pamarah Tapfuura, Bvisai Marara, Bvudzi Rangu Ramera, and Mhanza Haisekwe.

She also has more than 14 singles under her belt which include Wakabuda Sei, Anomira Nesu, Munyaradzi, Zvamakatirongera, and Muri Mutsvene, among others.

