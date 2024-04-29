AFM Orders Congregants To Exclusively Buy Lobel's Bread Products

27 minutes ago Mon, 29 Apr 2024 10:35:49 GMT

Cossam Chiangwa, the leader of the Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe (AFMOZ), has reportedly ordered his church members and administrators to exclusively buy and consume Lobel’s Bread products.

AFMOZ was formed by former members of AFM who broke away after losing control of the church and its properties following years of internal conflicts related to leadership, finances, and governance.

Chiangwa did not explain the reasons for his directive which has raised suspicions among congregants.

Feedback