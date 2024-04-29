Willard Katsande Aspires To Coach Warriors And Kaizer Chiefs

Yes, I still want to coach the Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs very soon. As soon as I complete my coaching qualifications, I’m gonna go knock on the door.

Katsande, who is a holder of a CAF D licence and is set to go for CAF C in June, said he was not in a hurry to sit on the Kaizer Chiefs technical bench. He said:

I think in four years I will not just lead the team but win trophies. I’m gonna try to change the game, the way people see Kaizer Chiefs.

Katsande started off playing for the low division one league where he played for virtually unknown teams such as Frontier Steel Football Club, Feruka Football Club and Highway Football Club.

It was when he played for the latter that Katsande was spotted by the 2010 Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League champions, Gunners Football Club. The same year, the Gunners brought the midfielder to play in the top-flight league in Harare.

He was outstanding in all Gunners Champions League matches but impressed the coaches very much in the team’s 1-0 victory over former African champions Al Ahly at Rufaro Stadium.

It was on that occasion Katsande’s fortunes were turned as he was spotted by Ajax Cape Town who signed him for the 2010/2011 season.

