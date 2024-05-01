Radio Licences To Become Mandatory For Motorists

The additional amendments will, among other provisions, provide for the following: ensuring gender balance in the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board; introduction of annual applications for broadcasting frequency spectrum licences; broadening and introducing new definitions under Section 38A; and prohibition of the sale of motor vehicle registration licence or motor vehicle insurance cover or policy to a person without a current radio licence or an exemption from ZBC under Section 38B. In terms of the amended Act, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation revenue base will be broadened since it will be mandatory for all motorists to have a current radio licence before either disposing of their vehicles or purchasing motor vehicle cover or policy. HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Cabinet also approved the amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Act to, among other things, standardise training in journalism and mass communication in the country to enhance professionalism.

The proposed amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Act also seek to establish a Media Council of Zimbabwe to regulate the media. Said Muswere:

Foreign ownership of mass media services in Zimbabwe will be limited to promote local content, local business and employment. Zimbabwe Media Commissioners will serve for a five-year term, which is renewable once, and the Commission shall report to the Minister as provided for in the Constitution.

Muswere also said the Cabinet also approved the Media Practitioners’ Bill which will professionalise media players defining who becomes a media practitioner. The law will allow the independence and co-regulation of media practitioners. He said:

It will also allow the growth and development of the media industry. The nation is advised that the Media Practitioners’ Bill seeks to create a legal framework that outlines parameters for the regulation of the media as provided for in Section 249(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. This entails the creation of a Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Council, which will be responsible for the regulation and enforcement of professionalism among all media practitioners… The Media Practitioners Council will also deal with conduct and ethics. Media practitioners/councillors will be elected and will include nominees from the Editors’ forum, public media institutions, private media institutions and academic institutions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment