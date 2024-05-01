Workers' Day: Govt Urges Motorists To Exercise Caution On Roads

This is a special time for our nation, and no holiday should be marred by a road crash that could be easily avoided.

Government would also like to appeal to operators of public service vehicles and private motorists not to use defective and unroadworthy vehicles.

Operators are also strongly urged to desist from the habit of over-working their drivers which results in driver fatigue.

Drivers should stick to regulated speed limits, as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a punishable offence and is totally unacceptable.

It is Government’s fervent hope that we shall all strive to make this year’s Workers’ Day holiday accident-free by exercising extreme caution and adhering to all the traffic laws.

Let us sustain the momentum of the low rate of road crashes that we experienced during the recent Easter and Independence Holidays.

To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the Workers’ Day holiday period and during the forthcoming re-opening of the second school term.

Our Traffic Safety Council will also undertake road safety awareness campaigns to persuade road users to make their own contribution towards road safety.

