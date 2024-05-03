Bulawayo Municipal Police Clash With Vendors Over Confiscated Wares

The vendors said some unscrupulous individuals masquerading as BCC officials were taking advantage of the situation and were demanding money from them.

They said they were made to pay between US$3 and US$250 to secure operating space and US$1 a day as a “protection fee” to avoid raids by municipal police.

In February this year, the City of Bulawayo temporarily closed a portion of 5th Avenue to prepare 500 trading bays to accommodate the vendors.

Those who were not allocated vending bays to operate from have become a source of concern for the local authority.

Registration is being done at Dugmore Vending Offices (former Dugmore Clinic) along Basch Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to the city council, vendors are required to pay CBD licence fees of US$23 per year and monthly rentals of $11,50 per month.

Those operating outside the city centre are required to pay US$11,50 annually while paying US$5,75 monthly rentals.

A vendor who only identified herself as Ms Ndlovu told the Chronicle that they wanted an official statement from BCC with regards to the allocation of vending bays.

More: Pindula News

