Grain Millers Announce Plans To Import Maize From Mexico, Argentina, And Brazil

Maputo will dock shipments into the Southern region of the country via Chicualacualla, and Durban will dock shipments into both the Southern and Northern regions.

Plumtree and Beitbridge will continue to provide gateway and expedited services for maize from South Africa.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

We will be increasing our source countries to about 5, including Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, and America.

Musarara added that a GMAZ delegation will travel to Brazil to negotiate and conclude supply agreements of maize both white and yellow maize as well as rice. He said:

A GMAZ delegation will be in Sao Paulo and meeting members of the Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Cereais (Brazilian Grain Exporters Association) to negotiate and conclude supply agreements of maize (White and Yellow) and rice. Yellow Maize has a high nutrient content of Vitamin A. The delegation will also meet suppliers of industrial grain milling equipment. It is prudent, and in the best national interest, to diversify our source countries so that we mitigate against the risks of ever-changing and unstable global geopolitics that continue to disrupt global commerce.

Zimbabwe has a grain deficit of over 680 000 metric tonnes mainly due to the El Nino-induced drought which disrupted the 2023/24 summer cropping season.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment