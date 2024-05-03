ZIMASCO Retrenches 200 Workers

13 minutes ago Fri, 03 May 2024 13:32:25 GMT

Zimbabwe Mining And Smelting Company (ZIMASCO), the largest integrated ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe, has reportedly compulsorily retrenched over 200 workers from its various subsidiaries around the country.

The Mirror reported sources as saying those retrenched workers are from the company’s operational centres in Mutorashanga, Shurugwi, Harare and Kwekwe.

In a notice of compulsory retrenchment written to each worker and seen by The Mirror, ZIMASCO offers no package and gives the workers May 31, 2024, as the last working day.

