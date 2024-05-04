Baltemar Brito Applies For Warriors Job

These include the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the COSAFA tournaments.

NewsDay reported a source within the leadership of local football as saying Brito had applied for the Warriors job. Said the source:

He [Brito] applied. He wants to come back [to Zimbabwe]. I think he has more interest in Zimbabwe than the recent possibility of joining the Cameroon national team where he was invited for interviews. He has always had his mind on Zimbabwe to finish the job that he started.

Brito, then Highlanders’ coach, was in September 2023 appointed as the Warriors’ interim coach and took charge of the Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda in November where he picked up two points.

His contract with ZIFA ended on December 31 and the Association decided against granting him another deal.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was later appointed Warriors coach on an interim basis and led the national team at a four-nation tournament in Malawi in March this year.

Meanwhile, in the advert, ZIFA said the ideal candidate must have a CAF Pro Licence or CAF A Licence, a minimum of 5 years of international football experience at senior levels, and be proficient in the English language (verbal and written).

Candidates should also have extensive international football knowledge and experience, particularly at the senior national team level.

