World Bank Distances Itself From Zimbabwe’s New Currency, ZiG

7 minutes ago Sat, 04 May 2024 05:58:37 GMT

The World Bank has refuted claims that it played a key role in the conception and launch of Zimbabwe’s new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu recently revealed that Zimbabwean authorities did not know much about structured currency and engaged a World Bank consultant before introducing ZiG.

But speaking to The NewsHawks, the World Bank stated that it only offers policy advice to member states, which then make the final decisions on policy implementation. The bank said:

