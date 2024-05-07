Illegal Billboards An Eyesore - Ministry Of Transport

Some of the billboards are precariously erected too close to the road, thus posing a menacing danger to the seamless flow of traffic.

Further, some billboards are randomly erected in such a way that they are now competing with road signs and are distorting the aesthetics, splendor and good looks of the urban environments.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The Ministry is empowered in terms of Section 48 of the Roads Act [Chapter 13:18] to regulate and restrict trade or any form of commercial activities along road servitudes of trunk roads under its administration.

In light of the above, no person shall, without the written permission of the Department of Roads, carry on any trade or expose, offer or manufacture for sale any goods on a road or in any area alongside a road within a distance of sixty meters from the boundary of a road or in any area within five hundred meters from any point of intersection without prior approval.

In view of the recent proliferation of the billboards, the Ministry wishes to notify members of the public that with immediate effect, it has suspended the processing of requests for the erection of billboards and the issuance of authority to advertise on billboards along and within the servitudes of the trunk roads under its control.

The Ministry undertakes to carry out a thorough audit of all the said billboards, with the view to declutter the road servitude spaces and remove all the illegal billboards for safer and trafficable roads as well as the good outlook of the country’s urban centers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment