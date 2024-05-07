ZANU PF Willing To Assist ANC In Last-minute Push For Votes - Obert Mpofu
ZANU PF has reportedly been invited by South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) to assist in its campaign ahead of the neighbouring country’s May 29 general elections.
As reported by The Herald, ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu said his party will not rule out sending teams to South Africa to assist the ANC. Said Mpofu:
We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us. There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there.Feedback
ZANU PF is reportedly already “assisting” Mozambique’s FRELIMO by registering thousands of Zimbabweans to vote in the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections that will take place on October 9, 2024.
A recent report by The Mirror claims that Zimbabweans who were registered to vote in Mozambique were being told that they were getting Mozambican IDs so that they would be able to freely travel in and out of Mozambique to buy old clothes for resale.
They were being issued with plastic cards written in Portuguese and many people didn’t even realise that these were voter registration cards.
More: Pindula News
