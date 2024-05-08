CAPS United Fined US$5 000 For Hooliganism

12 minutes ago Wed, 08 May 2024 10:05:40 GMT

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has fined CAPS United US$5,000 for their fans’ behaviour which resulted in the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on April 6, 2024.

CAPS United were found guilty of contravening sections of the PSL Rules and Regulations after their fans invaded the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision to disallow a late goal by Ralph Kawondera for offside.

In addition, CAPS United forfeited the game on a 0-3 scoreline. Following the ruling, FC Platinum moved to third position on 18 points just one behind the log leaders Highlanders and Manica Diamonds who are second on goal difference.

