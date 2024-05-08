CAPS United Fined US$5 000 For Hooliganism
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has fined CAPS United US$5,000 for their fans’ behaviour which resulted in the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on April 6, 2024.
CAPS United were found guilty of contravening sections of the PSL Rules and Regulations after their fans invaded the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision to disallow a late goal by Ralph Kawondera for offside.
In addition, CAPS United forfeited the game on a 0-3 scoreline. Following the ruling, FC Platinum moved to third position on 18 points just one behind the log leaders Highlanders and Manica Diamonds who are second on goal difference.
The committee, however, suspended US$500 from the US$5,000 on condition of good behaviour. The club must pay the remaining US$4,500 along with hearing costs by May 27, 2024.
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was fined US$400 for criticising match officials after the match was abandoned.
A statement issued by the Premier Soccer League’s Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare this Wednesday, 08 May, reads:
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has released the judgement in the matter involving CAPS United FC following the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium on 6 April 2024.
The club was found guilty of causing the abandonment of the match and fined a sum of USD$5000, USD$500 of which is suspended on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence.
The effective fine of US$4500 together with the costs of the hearing is to be paid by 27 May 2024.
Additionally, the match has been forfeited and awarded to FC Platinum on a 3 nil score line.
The CAPS United Coach, Lloyd Chitembwe was also found guilty of making statements which brought the league into disrepute and fined US$400.
More: Pindula News