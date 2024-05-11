SA President Ramaphosa Defends ZANU PF Being Asked To Observe Elections

An observer mission is not an interfering mission, it’s to come and see. They don’t interfere, they don’t get involved, they just come and observe.

Added Ramaphosa:

We are transparent, there’s nothing hidden and we are also going to have many other global organisations [such as] the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union will also be here. So, those who are concerned about the participation of other parties are afraid and I don’t know what they are afraid of. There is nothing to be concerned about and to be afraid of because they are just coming to observe and also draw lessons.

South Africa’s opposition parties pointed out ZANU PF’s record of conducting elections marred by allegations of vote rigging and other electoral malpractices.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Solly Malatsi said this was a “desperate” move by the ANC to cling to power by any means necessary and ZANU PF’s presence would compromise the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) president Mmusi Maimane said “it is now widely accepted that ZANU PF rigs elections in Zimbabwe” and that its involvement in the country’s electoral promises will render the elections not free and fair.

Vuyo Zungula, the leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), has since written to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), over the issue, saying allowing ZANU PF to observe South Africa’s elections risks tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of the country’s electoral processes.

More: Pindula News

