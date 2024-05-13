Masvingo Man Brandishes Pistol After Refusing To Pay Sex Worker
A man from Masvingo was recently arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Firearms Act after he pointed a firearm at a sex worker.
The accused, Tafadzwa Magombedze, faced two counts, namely; pointing a firearm, and knowingly and without lawful cause discharging a firearm in or upon a public place.
Prosecutors allege that on 9 May 2024, Magombedze engaged the services of the complainant, a commercial sex worker. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):
A dispute arose between the two when the accused person refused to pay for the complainant’s services. He alleged that she had stolen his money. He drew out a pistol which he pointed at the complainant before firing a warning shot.
A report was made to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest. The Police searched the accused person and found him in possession of a Star Pistol, four live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge.
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Investigations established that the Star Pistol was certified for the purposes of protection of cash and bullion in transit only.
Magombedze pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced on Wednesday 15 May 2024.
More: Pindula News