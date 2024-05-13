Masvingo Man Brandishes Pistol After Refusing To Pay Sex Worker

7 minutes ago Mon, 13 May 2024 14:53:45 GMT

A man from Masvingo was recently arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Firearms Act after he pointed a firearm at a sex worker.

The accused, Tafadzwa Magombedze, faced two counts, namely; pointing a firearm, and knowingly and without lawful cause discharging a firearm in or upon a public place.

Prosecutors allege that on 9 May 2024, Magombedze engaged the services of the complainant, a commercial sex worker. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):

Feedback