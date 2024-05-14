PSL 2024 Matchday 12 Fixtures: CAPS United Host Dynamos
4 minutes agoTue, 14 May 2024 13:30:43 GMT
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action continues with matchday 12 fixtures scheduled to be played across the country this weekend.
CAPS United host Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium, Simba Bhora travel to Chicken Inn while log leaders Manica Diamonds take on Green Fuel at Sakubva Stadium.
Below are the Matchday Twelve fixtures:
Saturday, 18 May 2024
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs TelOne (Baobab Stadium)
- Bikita Minerals vs Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva Stadium)
- Herentals College vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro Stadium)
- Arenel Movers vs Yadah Stars (Luveve Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs Hwange (Mandava Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
- Chicken Inn vs Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium)
- CAPS United vs Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds vs Green Fuel (Sakubva Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
