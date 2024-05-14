PSL 2024 Matchday 12 Fixtures: CAPS United Host Dynamos

4 minutes ago Tue, 14 May 2024 13:30:43 GMT

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action continues with matchday 12 fixtures scheduled to be played across the country this weekend.

CAPS United host Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium, Simba Bhora travel to Chicken Inn while log leaders Manica Diamonds take on Green Fuel at Sakubva Stadium.

Below are the Matchday Twelve fixtures:

Feedback