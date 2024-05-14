Zimbabwean Woman Sells Her Two-day Old Baby In South Africa

The woman claimed that her child had died shortly after being born but it later emerged that she had connived with another woman, to sell her baby, just two days after delivering the child.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused person gave birth in Johannesburg, South Africa and sold her son to her accomplice on June 26, 2023.

Sometime in October 2023, her accomplice found a way to smuggle the infant into Zimbabwe.

The accomplice was arrested on November 27 2023, following a tip-off and the infant was subsequently placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare.

When the accused person learnt of her accomplice’s arrest, she returned home on December 12 2023, to claim her son back.

She was arrested as her claim was suspicious because she had declared her infant, dead a few days after giving birth.

