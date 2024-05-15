Police Officer Faces Murder Charge After Fatally Shooting Suspect

Allegations are that on 09 May 2024, the accused person along with Constable Madhuku and Constable Chireya went to the now-deceased’s home to investigate a crime involving the now deceased.

The now-deceased was suspected of having assaulted someone.

Mabvuwo was armed with a ZRP P1 service pistol loaded with four rounds.

It is alleged that the police officers got into the now deceased’s home and began searching for the deceased.

During the search, Mabvuwo heard some movements coming from the now-deceased’s bedroom whose makeshift zinc door was closed.

He subsequently fired four rounds at the door without warning the now deceased. The bullets went through the door and struck Sivaminyile twice, once on the left side of the chest and once on the right palm and he died instantly.

Mabvuwo was remanded in custody to the 28th of May 2024.

In recent years, Police have been accused of having a “shoot-to-kill policy” following several incidents where police officers were involved in the reckless discharge of firearms.

More: Pindula News

