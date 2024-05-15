"Sex Starved" Second Wife Pours Hot Cooking Oil On Her Husband

Tototai was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Her husband is admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital.

Prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the court that on 04 May 2024, Tototai of Village 2 Rentfontein Ruchanyu area in Shurugwi had an altercation with her husband Sheperd Gwenzi (40) while they were in bed at around 6 AM.

She allegedly woke up and went to a kitchen hut nearby where she boiled cooking oil in a pot and returned and poured it onto her husband.

In court, Tototai claimed she boiled the cooking oil to bake buns (fatty cookies) and when they had a misunderstanding the pot mistakenly turned over spilling oil onto her husband.

She was, however, quizzed on how the pot got to the bedroom since the kitchen and the bedroom were separate buildings and were a distance apart.

Magistrate Sithabile Zungula remanded Tototai in prison.

