"Sex Starved" Second Wife Pours Hot Cooking Oil On Her Husband
A Shurugwi man was severely injured around his neck, shoulders, back and chest after his second wife scalded him with cooking oil.
According to The Mirror, Chiedza Tototai (43) who is the second wife in a polygamous marriage set-up, allegedly had frequent fights with her husband for starving her of sex.
She allegedly told those close to her that her husband was always cosy with his first wife.
Tototai was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Her husband is admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital.
Prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the court that on 04 May 2024, Tototai of Village 2 Rentfontein Ruchanyu area in Shurugwi had an altercation with her husband Sheperd Gwenzi (40) while they were in bed at around 6 AM.
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
She allegedly woke up and went to a kitchen hut nearby where she boiled cooking oil in a pot and returned and poured it onto her husband.
In court, Tototai claimed she boiled the cooking oil to bake buns (fatty cookies) and when they had a misunderstanding the pot mistakenly turned over spilling oil onto her husband.
She was, however, quizzed on how the pot got to the bedroom since the kitchen and the bedroom were separate buildings and were a distance apart.
Magistrate Sithabile Zungula remanded Tototai in prison.
More: Pindula News