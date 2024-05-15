Walter Magaya Opts For Out Of Court Settlement In Botched Stands Deal

The family accused Magaya of failing to provide the promised residential stand. Magaya had been scheduled to appear at Western Commonage Court on Tuesday, 14 May but he convinced the Chapindura family for an out-of-court settlement. Reads the settlement deed:

In turn, the Chapindura family agreed to withdraw the summons filed at Western Commonage Small Claims Court.

According to the out-of-court deed of the settlement, Chapindura was among a group of congregants that had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magaya for the Douglasdale housing project in 2016.

Magaya acknowledged that the Chapindura family had contributed an amount of US$ 4,100 and that they were withdrawing from the housing project.

The two parties agreed that the MoU be cancelled and that the money be returned.

