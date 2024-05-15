Zimbabwe Cricket To Construct 10 000 Seater Stadium In Victoria Falls

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to lay the foundation stone to mark the commencement of construction of the stadium.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the construction of the facility will create training and employment opportunities for the local communities. He said (via The Herald):

Zimbabwe Cricket was allocated 10 hectares of land for the construction of an international cricket stadium and ancillary facilities in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone for Tourism in Victoria Falls. The project will contribute towards the US$5 billion tourism and hospitality industry by 2025, as well as the development and expansion of sports infrastructure in the country. Tourism is a key pillar of the Zimbabwean economy and ranks at number three after mining and agriculture, accounting for 12 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product during the period January to September 2023. The construction of the cricket facilities and associated infrastructure will also create training and employment opportunities for communities in Victoria Falls.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Babra Rwodzi said the stadium will be constructed by ZC (Zimbabwe Cricket) who will own the facility for the next 25 years. Said Rwodzi:

The stadium will be completed next year, 2025, in August to allow the work on the grass, which has to be done a year before the World Cup, to take place. The other sports disciplines that will be conducted in the same stadium will be rugby, tennis, hockey, and squash. They are still looking at other disciplines that can come on board. There is another ground (B-Arena) to be constructed in the same place for the practice sessions of the teams that will be competing at the World Cup. Zimbabwe Cricket is funding the construction. Zimbabwe Cricket is leasing the ground on a 25-year agreement with the Government and they will be constructing using their own money.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani on Tuesday night told The Herald that the funding for the 10,000-seater stadium was in place.

