Man Who Threatened Sex Worker With A Pistol Get Community Service
A man from Masvingo who was on Monday arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Firearms Act after he pointed a firearm at a sex worker has been found guilty.
Tafadzwa Magombedze faced two counts, namely; pointing a firearm, and knowingly and without lawful cause discharging a firearm in or upon a public place.
He pleaded guilty before a Masvingo Magistrate and was on Wednesday sentenced to 210 hours of community service.
Magombedze was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended for 5 years.
A further 6 months was suspended on condition that he perform 210 hours of community service.
Prosecutors proved that on 9 May 2024, Magombedze engaged the services of the complainant, a commercial sex worker. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):
A dispute arose between the two when the accused person refused to pay for the complainant’s services. He alleged that she had stolen his money. He drew out a pistol which he pointed at the complainant before firing a warning shot.
A report was made to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest. The Police searched the accused person and found him in possession of a Star Pistol, four live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge.
Investigations established that the Star Pistol was certified for the purposes of protection of cash and bullion in transit only.
More: Pindula News