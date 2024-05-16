Man Who Threatened Sex Worker With A Pistol Get Community Service

4 minutes ago Thu, 16 May 2024 08:40:29 GMT

A man from Masvingo who was on Monday arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Firearms Act after he pointed a firearm at a sex worker has been found guilty.

Tafadzwa Magombedze faced two counts, namely; pointing a firearm, and knowingly and without lawful cause discharging a firearm in or upon a public place.

He pleaded guilty before a Masvingo Magistrate and was on Wednesday sentenced to 210 hours of community service.

