Government To Extend ZiG Currency Crackdown To Shops

We must protect our currency and keep it stable and discourage unnecessary speculation. The speculation is unjustified.

It is clear what the fundamentals are that drive value, that underpins the value of this currency and therefore it should be clear to everybody that this currency should be stable and an appropriate official exchange rate should be used for transaction purposes.

In our desire to protect that, Mr Speaker Sir, we are putting certain measures, certain sanctions on those who deviate from that objective.

First of all, for those who are managing retail or own retail organisations and sell goods to the public, we are insisting as a Government that they ought to use the willing buyer-willing seller price for foreign currency as the basis for pricing.

We have removed any basis to deviate officially from the official exchange rate, that 10 per cent exchange limit was causing deviation as an excuse for overpricing purposes.

So, from now on, we will make use of the willing buyer-willing seller pricing mechanism and any deviation will be sanctioned through a fine of no less than ZiG200 000 per offence.

So, those are really the measures we have put in place to deal with the pricing by retailers.