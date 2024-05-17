Govt Engages Diaspora, Seeks Input For 2016 Policy Review
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has extended an invitation to Zimbabweans residing in South Africa, urging them to contribute their input to the review of the 2016 National Diaspora Policy.
In a public notice, the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, said the is scheduled to commence during the week of 17 to 21 June 2024. Reads the notice:
The Consulate wishes to inform Zimbabwe nationals in South Africa that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is spearheading the review of the 2016 National Diaspora Policy. The review is scheduled to commence during the week of 17 to 21 June 2024.Feedback
As a special citizenry whose interests in general and in national development initiatives are the main focus of the review, the Diaspora is hereby invited to submit input into the review of the Policy.
In cognisance of the importance of adopting an all-stakeholder approach in coming up with a revised Diaspora Policy, your input to the Policy Review Process would be greatly appreciated.
In this regard, all members of the Zimbabwe Diaspora community who have not submitted their input towards the 2016 National Diaspora Policy review, are therefore encouraged to participate in the consultative process.
All submissions are to be sent to the following email addresses: diaspora.zimfa@gmail.com, tradediaspora@gmail.com, bildias2023@gmail.com, admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za, and trade@zimbabweconsulate.co.za not later than Friday, 17 May, 2024.
The 2016 Zimbabwe Diaspora Policy provides a comprehensive national framework for addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the diaspora.
It seeks to encourage active engagement of Zimbabweans in the diaspora in national development, provide support services to Zimbabweans abroad, including legal assistance and consular services, and facilitate knowledge and skills transfer between the diaspora and local communities, among others.
