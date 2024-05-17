Man Fatally Assaulted In Dispute Over Beer-sharing

The now-deceased bought his beer and shared it with the accused person. When the beer was about to be finished he refused to continue sharing which irritated Maringire who proceeded to play pool (snooker).

Tichaona Makuvise touched the snooker table, which infuriated the accused person who poked him with a cue stick.

The now-deceased attempted to de-escalate the situation, which angered Maringire further who then grabbed a board from a broken chair and struck the deceased three times on the forehead.

The injured man staggered out of the bar, complaining of head and arm pain, and then collapsed. Friends helped him up and attempted to take him home.

Unfortunately, he collapsed again a short distance away. Despite efforts to revive him with water, he remained unconscious.

His mother was called, and she rushed him to Chipinda Clinic. He was later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Maringire has been remanded in custody until May 29, 2024.

