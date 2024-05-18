Don't Be Ashamed Of Making Money - ED

Mnangagwa also praised Innscor Africa Limited’s US$30 million investment into its Bakers Inn unit and said he expects the company to lower its production costs and deliver quality goods at reasonable prices. He said:

I want from the onset to commend Innscor Africa Limited under their Baker’s Inn flagship for choosing to make this important investment in Bulawayo. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Your bold decision is in line with our Devolution and Decentralisation Policy which seeks to realise equitable development, infrastructure development, modernisation, and industrialisation across all our cities, towns, and districts. As I was touring the factory, I told myself that these were the fruits of the Second Republic.

Mnangagwa urged grain millers and players in the baking industry to support farmers to increase domestic wheat production. He said:

To complement government efforts, I urge players in the milling and baking industry to increase the number of contracted farmers to boost domestic wheat production and that of other crops. Furthermore, I exhort investors to invest in the production of other raw materials required for baking, which are currently being imported, such as fats and enzymes, among others.

The commissioning ceremony in the Belmont Industrial Area was also attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Innscor Africa Limited executives, and prominent figures from the industrial sector.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment