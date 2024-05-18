Law Society Deregisters Tshabangu Appointed Senator’s Wife

6 minutes ago Sat, 18 May 2024 06:10:48 GMT

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has deregistered Doreen Vundhla Phulu, wife of Kacaca Ivumile Phulu, who was appointed as a Senator by controversial CCC activist Sengezo Tshabangu.

LSZ spokesperson Richard Chidza confirmed the deregistration in an exclusive interview with The Mirror.

Doreen is accused of prejudicing many clients of properties and money with value running into millions of US dollars. Said Chidza:

