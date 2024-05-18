Law Society Deregisters Tshabangu Appointed Senator’s Wife
The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has deregistered Doreen Vundhla Phulu, wife of Kacaca Ivumile Phulu, who was appointed as a Senator by controversial CCC activist Sengezo Tshabangu.
LSZ spokesperson Richard Chidza confirmed the deregistration in an exclusive interview with The Mirror.
Doreen is accused of prejudicing many clients of properties and money with value running into millions of US dollars. Said Chidza:
Please note that the Law Society of Zimbabwe early this year made an application for Ms Doreen Vundla-Phulu’s deregistration before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal. The application was granted and she has since been deregistered.
Doreen, who is married to Phulu, was a principal partner in Vundhla Phulu and Partners. She was engaged by clients for conveyancing and legal representation.
However, various clients complained to LSZ that Doreen prejudiced clients through forgery, misuse of money, negligence, misrepresentations and unauthorised discounts and payments in RTGS.
Phulu was among several CCC senators controversially appointed by Tshabangu after he seized the opposition party last year and recalled legitimately elected senators.
More: Pindula News