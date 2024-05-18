Zimbabwe Tops Southern Africa’s List Of Migrant Origins

According to the World Report 2020, Zimbabwe is the largest source of migrants residing in southern Africa.

Furthermore, in search of economic gains, Zimbabweans are migrating to other regions like the Middle East, where the Zimbabwean government has intervened to ensure that its people can return home after falling victim to human trafficking.

Millions of Zimbabweans, both documented and undocumented, have left the country with arguably the majority living in South Africa as economic refugees.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe told NewsDay that the Government wanted Zimbabweans living outside the country to access passports with ease. He said:

We have already started decentralisation of the passport offices which will assist migrants to access national documentation easily. We have also started the processes to ensure that applications for these vital documents can be done online to facilitate the ease of doing business both locally and for our citizens abroad.

The Government said it will start processing e-passports at its embassy in South Africa this week, with officials from the Registrar General’s department being deployed to assist consulate staff.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Raphael Faranisi, said all was in place to start the issue of e-passports at the e-passport processing centre in Johannesburg this week.

