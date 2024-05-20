African Union Commission Chairperson Condemns Coup Attempt In DRC
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the use of force to change the constitutional order in African states following an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Sunday.
In a statement issued by the AUC, Faki Mahamat commended the armed forces of the DRC for putting down the attempted seizure of power. Reads the statement:
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, followed with great concern the events that occurred in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in the early hours of May 18/19, 2024.Feedback
He strongly condemns this attempted coup d’état and welcomes the control of the situation announced by the country’s defence and security forces.
He is delighted that all those responsible for republican institutions are safe and sound. He takes this opportunity to condemn any use of force to change the constitutional order in any African state whatsoever.
Gunfire rang out around 4 AM on Sunday in the capital Kinshasa, the presidency in the city centre, and at the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is tipped to become speaker.
DRC army spokesperson Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge said the attempted coup involved foreigners and Congolese, adding that the leader of the attempted coup was killed and some 50 people including three American citizens arrested.
More: Pindula News
22 Comments
