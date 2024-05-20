DRC Army Says It Stopped Attempted Coup Involving Americans

The armed forces of the DRC ask the population to go about their business freely and peacefully. The defence and security forces are in complete control of the situation.

According to Reuters, the leader of the attempted coup was killed and some 50 people including three American citizens arrested.

Gunfire rang out around 4 AM in the capital Kinshasa, a Reuters reporter said. Ekenge was also reported as saying armed men attacked the presidency in the city centre.

Another attack took place at the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is tipped to become speaker, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X.

Muhima said two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started around 4:30 AM at the house on Tshatshi Boulevard.

Ekenge named Christian Malanga, a US-based Congolese politician, as the leader of the attempted coup. He told Reuters:

Malanga was definitively neutralised during the attack on the Palais de la Nation, a certain Aboubacar was neutralised during the attack on the residence of Vital Kamarhe the others – around 50 including three American citizens – were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation by the specialised services of the Armed Forces.

He said Malanga first attempted and aborted a coup in 2017 and that one of the American citizens arrested was Malanga’s son.

United States of America Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn said in a post on social media that she was “very concerned” by reports that American citizens had allegedly been involved in the events. She said:

Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any U.S. citizen involved in criminal acts.

Posting on X, the United Nations stabilisation mission in the DRC said that its chief, Bintou Keita, condemned the incidents in the strongest terms and offered her support to the Congolese authorities.

Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second term as president in December, but has yet to name a government, six weeks after appointing a prime minister.

Kamerhe was a candidate for speaker of parliament in an election that had been scheduled for Saturday but was delayed by Tshisekedi.

