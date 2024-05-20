Zimbabwean Expatriates In South Africa Want Representation In Parliament

In an interview with CITE, the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, said:

Last year or the year before, we made our submissions towards the National Diaspora Policy and asked for parliamentary representation. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Given the number of Zimbabweans in South Africa who contribute to the economy in Zimbabwe through remittances and purchasing building materials, which boosts the construction industry and creates employment, we said there is no proper linkage between the diaspora community and Zimbabwe at a legislative level.

Mabhena stated that people in the Diaspora must be personally represented since the embassy or ambassador represents the president of the home country in the host country. He said:

Therefore, with a huge population of Zimbabweans in South Africa, we felt there was a need to have one of them sitting in the National Assembly as a diaspora MP. Having legislative representation will enable Zimbabweans in the diaspora to contribute through their representative in Parliament regarding legislative discussions… Measures on trade or imports affect the Diaspora community because we import goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe. We felt there was a need for the Diaspora to be represented in Parliament.

Mabhena argued that if the government can allocate quota seats for women and youth, “surely they can do so for its citizens based abroad.” He added:

We said if you have a quota for women and youth in the Zimbabwean Parliament, it is also possible to have the Diasporans elect one of their own to represent them in the National Assembly. While we recognise the embassy and the consulate, these arms at a legislative level don’t represent the Diaspora because the embassy represents the president.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, extended an invitation to Zimbabweans residing in South Africa, urging them to contribute their input to the review of the 2016 National Diaspora Policy. It said:

All submissions are to be sent to the following email addresses: diaspora.zimfa@gmail.com, tradediaspora@gmail.com, bildias2023@gmail.com, admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za, and trade@zimbabweconsulate.co.za not later than Friday, 17 May, 2024.

The 2016 Zimbabwe Diaspora Policy provides a comprehensive national framework for addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the diaspora.

It seeks to encourage active engagement of Zimbabweans in the diaspora in national development, provide support services to Zimbabweans abroad, including legal assistance and consular services, and facilitate knowledge and skills transfer between the diaspora and local communities, among others.

