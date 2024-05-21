Karoi Couple Convicted For Aiding Son Escape Arrest

The police officers identified themselves to Talent and informed him that he was under arrest for failing to pay maintenance.

However, Talent tried to run away and was pursued by one of the police officers who apprehended him.

Tendaupenyu and Mudekwa demanded the release of their son and when the police refused to let him go, they became violent and began chanting “hapana kwamunoenda naye mwana iyeye hamumusungi”.

It is further alleged that the policemen were distracted by the commotion and Talent managed to escape.

Tendaupenyu and Mudekwa were summoned to the Police station where they were arrested and charged with obstructing the course of justice.

They were ordered to pay a fine of US$200 each or face 2 months imprisonment.

More: Pindula News

