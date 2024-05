PSL 2024 Matchday 13 Fixtures: Highlanders Host Manica Diamonds

4 hours ago Tue, 21 May 2024 15:29:15 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 13 fixtures will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow, Yadah Stars will host FC Platinum at the Heart Stadium, while arguably the most high-profile match on matchday 13 is the Highlanders versus Manica Diamonds game, scheduled to be played at Barbourfields on Thursday.

The Heart Stadium situated at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare last hosted a PSL match a fortnight ago.

