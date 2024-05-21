Zimbabwe Records An Increase In Flu-like Illnesses

We have indeed noticed through our surveillance, in terms of diseases in the country, that there has been an increase in flu-like illnesses. We have not confirmed that it’s a new virus yet.

This is expected in the season that we are going (into), but we have also noticed in the region, in particular Botswana, where they have also recorded a high incidence of influenza-like illnesses.

People need to practise strong hygiene, especially hand hygiene. Avoid touching your face, or your nostrils, because the virus is found even on surfaces and in the air from droplets that people will be coughing or sneezing. So once you touch them and you also touch your face, you increase the chances of getting the flu.

In addition, you need to wash your hands where you can. You can wear your mask, especially if you have started to have flu-like symptoms and you want to avoid passing it on to others.