Ireland, Norway And Spain Recognise Palestine As An Independent State

However, Israel reacted angrily, warning the move would mean more instability in the region. Tel Aviv promptly recalled its ambassadors to the countries.

Norway was first to make its announcement on Wednesday in a move coordinated with Spain and Ireland.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in an address that the move was “in support of moderate forces that are on a retreating front in a protracted and cruel conflict”.

He added “This is an investment in the only solution that can bring lasting peace in the Middle East”, referring to the so-called “two-state solution” which would see an Israeli and a Palestinian state existing peacefully next to each other. Said Store:

There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition. The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel. Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state.

The two-state solution framework was formally adopted in the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

It envisions the peaceful coexistence of these two states side by side, with defined borders and mutual recognition.

Speaking on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said:

Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, and each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision. I am confident that other countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.

Harris added that the “two-state solution [is] the only credible path to peace and security for Israel, for Palestine and their peoples.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was “not against Israel, is not against the Jews”. He said:

It is not in favour of Hamas which is something that has been said. This recognition is not against anyone, it is in favour of peace and coexistence.

Responding to the move by the three European countries, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was ordering the immediate return of the Israeli ambassadors to all three countries for “consultations”. He said:

Israel will not go over this in silence – there will be other serious consequences.

Katz also said that the three countries’ ambassadors in Israel will be summoned for “reprimand talks”.

The issue of Palestinian statehood has vexed the international community for several decades.

Most of the world already recognises Palestine as a state. Earlier this month, 143 of the 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of Palestine joining the UN.

Before Wednesday’s announcements, only nine European countries supported Palestinian statehood and most of those decided in 1988 when they were part of the Soviet bloc.

Most other European countries, and the United States, still believe recognition should come only as part of a long-term two-state solution to the conflict.

While the decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to officially recognise Palestine as a separate state doesn’t align with the UK or the US stance on Palestinian statehood, it draws attention to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlights the urgency of resolving it.

