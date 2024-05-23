Boy (13) Kills His 4-year-old Brother For Walking Slowly

This enraged the accused person who lost patience and assaulted him several times by kicking and slapping him all over the body. When he fell, the accused person throttled him and told him to get up and walk home.

He realised that the now deceased was losing consciousness and quickly carried him on his back and rushed home where he tried to feed him with porridge but he could not eat as he was now unconscious.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

He laid him on the floor and fled. The death was reported by the informant who found the now deceased’s body when she returned home.

The minor was remanded in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare to the 28th of June 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment