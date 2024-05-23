Trade Unionist Obert Masaraure Convicted For Obstructing Justice

1 hour ago Thu, 23 May 2024 06:48:43 GMT

Prominent trade union leader, Obert Masaraure has been convicted for posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of a trade union colleague, reported ZimLive.

Masaraure, who is the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president was on Wednesday found guilty of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or alternatively inciting public violence.

He was arrested for the offence on July 8, 2022, after he posted on the social media platform, demanding the release of fellow activist Robson Chere.

