Trade Unionist Obert Masaraure Convicted For Obstructing Justice
Prominent trade union leader, Obert Masaraure has been convicted for posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of a trade union colleague, reported ZimLive.
Masaraure, who is the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president was on Wednesday found guilty of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or alternatively inciting public violence.
He was arrested for the offence on July 8, 2022, after he posted on the social media platform, demanding the release of fellow activist Robson Chere.
Chere had been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of ARTUZ member Roy Issa, who reportedly fell from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.
An inquest into the death of Issa ruled out foul play. However, the Police reopened the case and filed murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.
The State proved that Masaraure wrote a statement published on X and the ARTUZ website, aimed at prejudicing his and Chere’s pending trial while inciting teachers’ union members and the public to commit violence.
He was convicted by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.
Masaraure was remanded in custody and was scheduled for sentencing on Thursday morning (today) at the Harare Magistrates Court.
