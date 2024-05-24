Masaraure Fined US$200 For Obstructing The Course Of Justice
Prominent trade union leader, Obert Masaraure was on Friday, 24 May, fined US$200 by the Harare Magistrates Court for posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of a trade union colleague.
Masaraure, who is the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president was on Wednesday found guilty of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or alternatively inciting public violence by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.
He was arrested for the offence on July 8, 2022, after he posted on the social media platform, demanding the release of fellow activist Robson Chere.
Chere had been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of ARTUZ member Roy Issa, who reportedly fell from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.
An inquest into the death of Issa ruled out foul play. However, the Police reopened the case and filed murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.
The State proved that Masaraure wrote a statement published on X and the ARTUZ website, aimed at prejudicing his and Chere’s pending trial while inciting teachers’ union members and the public to commit violence.
Masaraure was remanded in custody and was initially scheduled for sentencing on Thursday morning at the Harare Magistrates Court before the delivery of the ruling was postponed to Friday (today).
More: Pindula News