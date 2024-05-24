Masaraure Fined US$200 For Obstructing The Course Of Justice

4 minutes ago Fri, 24 May 2024 10:01:46 GMT

Prominent trade union leader, Obert Masaraure was on Friday, 24 May, fined US$200 by the Harare Magistrates Court for posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of a trade union colleague.

Masaraure, who is the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president was on Wednesday found guilty of defeating or obstructing the course of justice or alternatively inciting public violence by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

He was arrested for the offence on July 8, 2022, after he posted on the social media platform, demanding the release of fellow activist Robson Chere.

Feedback