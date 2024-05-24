Zambia Intensifies Load Shedding

Kapala said Zambia’s power generation is primarily hydro with the country’s dependence still at 85% of the total installed capacity of 3,777 Megawatts. He added:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news As of 14th May 2024, the water available for power generation at Kariba Dam, the hardest hit reservoir in terms of reduced water inflows, stood at 48.6% yielding a paltry 166MW of power from the total installed power generating capacity of 1,080MW. As reported by the Zambezi River Authority, the water levels did not appreciate at the end of the rainy season and have since continued on a downward trend. The situation for the Kafue River Basin, which has traditionally been our most reliable, has not been any better. The Itezhi Tezhi Dam as of 14th May 2024 stood at 39% of usable water for the generation of electricity.

Kapala said the country’s power utility, ZESCO Limited has taken steps to steadily increase power imports as a measure to reduce the deficit to support industries during the emergency period. He said:

While the power imports have eased pressure on the national grid, it is not without some limitations which include network transmission constraints on some routes within the regional market. At present, our total power imports (firm and non-firm) stand at 188MW. In addition to that, ZESCO Limited has clawed back power from export contracts to a total of 160MW.

Zimbabwe is also heavily dependent on the Kariba Dam for power generation but of late, the country’s power utility, ZESA Holdings, has been generating more than 500 MW from the reservoir.

According to Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), on Friday, 24 May, Kariba Hydro was generating 654 MW. Hwange was producing 989 MW, while IPPs were generating 45 MW, to give a total of 1 688 MW.

