FULL LIST: CCC Shadow Ministers And Deputy Ministers

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party’s Chief Administrator, Jameson Timba, on Friday, 23 May, announced a shadow cabinet comprising 16 Shadow Ministers and their deputies.

In a statement, CCC said the responsibilities of the Shadow Ministers and their deputies include holding the government accountable and promoting alternative policies and ideas, among others. Said CCC: